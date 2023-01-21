Garda seriously assaulted during retail park arrest in Dublin

The officer was taken to hospital (Brian Lawless/PA)

A member of the Garda sustained serious injuries when he was assaulted in the course of making an arrest in Dublin.

The incident happened at Gulliver’s Retail Park in Ballymun at around 11.30am on Saturday morning when gardai responded to a report of dangerous driving.

An officer at the scene was assaulted while making an arrest.

Following the incident, a man in his 30s was arrested and brought to Ballymun Garda station.

The Garda member was taken to James Connolly Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who were in the area at between 10.30am and 12pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardai.