Garda patrol car hit by gunshot in Dublin

A Garda patrol car has been struck by a gunshot during an incident in Dublin.

The marked car carrying unarmed uniformed gardai was on patrol in Tallaght when they came across three men, one in possession of a handgun and one in possession of a baseball bat.

The man armed with the handgun discharged a number of shots towards the patrol car.

The incident happened shortly after 2.30am on Saturday in the Rossfield Avenue area.

One of the shots struck the vehicle and all three men then fled the scene.

No gardai were injured during the shooting.

A technical examination is taking place on Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai in Tallaght are appealing to anyone who has any information or footage, including dashcam, to come forward to them.

Anyone with information can contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.