Garda Ombudsman revelations ‘not being understated’ by government – O’Brien

A Government minister has insisted the seriousness of revelations at the Garda Ombudsman are not being understated by his colleagues.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien was commenting after it emerged that an experienced investigator with the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) had resigned after telling people he had attended a party that Gerry Hutch was at last week.

The gathering was held on Monday after Mr Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, who was shot at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at the Regency Hotel on February 5 2016.

GSOC has launched an internal investigation.

Mr O’Brien told RTE it was a single matter which has been dealt with and he does not believe it will have a “contagion effect”.

“I don’t think we can read into that that it goes any further,” he said.

The minister said the GSOC has a very important role, adding it has the full support of the Government.

He said an investigation is under way into the matter.