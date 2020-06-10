Garda ombudsman probes crash which left boy, 13, dead

The Garda ombudsman is investigating a road crash that killed a 13-year-old boy.

The single vehicle collision happened in Westmeath in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is understood the car involved in the crash in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin had come to the attention of gardai prior to the collision, which occurred at around 2.15am.

As a consequence, the incident has been referred to the An Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

The 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another male youth, aged in his teens, was taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital where he was understood to be in a critical condition.

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The scene remained sealed off on Wednesday morning to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai have appealed for any road users in the area who may have dashcam footage from between 1.45am and 2.30am to come forward.

