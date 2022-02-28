Garda officer left disorientated after ‘very serious and concerning attack’

A Garda officer was left disorientated after being subjected to a ‘very serious and concerning attack’ in Co Cavan (Brian Lawless/PA)

A Garda officer was left disorientated after being subjected to what has been described as a “very serious and concerning attack” in Co Cavan.

The man was on patrol in uniform in the Loughan area of Blacklion in the early hours of Monday when the attack happened.

He was said to have been been found in a disorientated state, with his uniform soaked in accelerant, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the Gardai said the officer contacted colleagues at around 2am, seeking assistance.

“The member was disorientated and unable to explain the exact circumstances of events taking place,” it said.

“An Garda Siochana, through the North Western Region Headquarters control room, identified the member’s location through the Garda AVPLS system. Uniform colleagues attended the scene, supported by armed support units.

“The members found their colleague in a disorientated state. His official marked patrol vehicle was present at the scene.

“There was a strong smell of an accelerant in the air, his Garda uniform was saturated with an accelerant, and he had signs of physical injuries.

“The Garda was taken to Sligo University Hospital, where he continues to be assessed and receive treatment this morning, for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The scene has been sealed off as part of the investigation.

Gardai have said the officer and his family have and will continue to be provided with the assistance of the Employee Assistance Service and all of An Garda Siochana’s support services.

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern condemned what he termed a “very serious and concerning attack on an unarmed member of An Garda Siochana going about their normal duties keeping people safe”.

“Thankfully the incident has not resulted in a fatality or other serious injury,” he said.

“The exact motive for this attack is yet to be determined but it is extremely concerning that a member of An Garda Siochana appears to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant, the exact intent of this attack is unknown at this time.

“I am appealing for any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating Gardai.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.