Garda member in critical condition in hospital after traffic collision in Cork

A Garda member is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a traffic collision in Co Cork.

The incident happened as an unmarked Garda patrol car stopped to assist a broken down vehicle on the N25 Youghal bypass shortly before 7pm on Sunday.

The patrol car was then struck by another vehicle.

The Garda member was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardai said he remained in a critical condition on Sunday night.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The N25 at the Youghal bypass remained closed on Sunday night, with the scene being preserved.