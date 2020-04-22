Garda investigating large gathering outside High Court hearing

A general view of the Four Courts in Dublin (PA)

Gardai are to investigate after a large group of people who gathered at the Four Courts in Dublin on Tuesday.

The crowd was seen ahead of a High Court challenge brought by former journalists John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday night, the Courts Service issued a statement condemning those who gathered outside for putting others at risk.

It said: “We are disappointed and appalled that people chose, or organised, today to attend in large numbers, despite not being required to be there – and thus endangered themselves, Gardai, court staff, and court users to infection.”

A Garda spokesman said: “Due to concerns over adherence to current Government instructions on non-essential journeys and social distancing, Gardai asked persons present to disperse.

“A number of people initially failed to comply with this request and names of some of those present were taken along with other evidence.

“The group eventually dispersed and no arrests were made. Investigations are ongoing.”

PA Media