| 4.1°C Dublin

Garda ‘investigating all the circumstances’ around death of man in Co Louth

The man, in his 40s, was found with serious injuries at a house in Drogheda on Thursday, and died on Saturday.

Police are investigating (PA) Expand

Close

Police are investigating (PA)

Police are investigating (PA)

Police are investigating (PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

Gardai have said they are investigating all the circumstances around the death of a man in Co Louth.

The man, in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda on Thursday, and died on Saturday.

A Garda spokesperson said a post-mortem examination has been concluded, but said the results “are not being released for operational reasons”.

“A full technical examination of the scene has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit,” they added.

“Gardai are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy