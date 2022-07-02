| 17.7°C Dublin

Garda injured in hit and run at Cork checkpoint

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for facial and head injuries.

A Garda officer has been seriously injured following a collision with a motorcyclist (PA) Expand

By Rebecca Black, PA

A Garda officer has been seriously hurt in a hit and run at a checkpoint in Cork.

He was hit by a motorcyclist while while policing a major public event at about 7pm on Friday.

The motorcyclist failed to stay at the scene – the junction of Victoria Road and Monaghan Road – gardai said.

The officer was taken to Cork University Hospital with face and head injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Motorists with video footage – including from dash-cams – near the junction between 6.50-7.05pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

