Garda – High level of casual contacts despite pandemic

The level of casual contacts in Ireland remains high, gardai warned (Liam McBurney/PA).

The level of casual contacts in Ireland remains high, gardai warned.

The force is still breaking up house parties despite their strict prohibition on public health grounds.

A further 10 people have died with Covid-19, NPHET said.

And another 646 infections were confirmed.

Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high

A Garda statement said: “An Garda Siochana continues to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc) in breach of regulations.

“These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.

“Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.”

The force will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

It is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take into account that people are only allowed to exercise within five kilometres of their home.

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said: “The vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations. In doing so, they have made major sacrifices.

“This effort has saved many lives. We thank them for that.

“Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings.

“Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting Covid-19.”

The Garda has issued approximately 13,600 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

They include: non-essential travel; non-essential journeys to airports/ports; organising or attending a house party; not wearing a face covering and discretionary travel by people not ordinarily resident in the State.

More people travelling and going back to their workplaces could increase coronavirus infection levels in coming weeks, public health experts have warned.

Progress in reducing infection rates has stalled while the country remains at Level 5 restrictions.

About 60% of employees are going to work compared with a quarter during the first lockdown.

NPHET Statement: The @hpscireland has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to #COVID19.



The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.



There has been a total of 4,518 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) March 12, 2021

The R number rate of reproduction of the virus is estimated as stable, at 0.6-1, NPHET has said.

The number of daily hospital admissions is running at around 20-30.

Thursday marked one year since medics reported Ireland’s first death related to Covid-19.

More than 4,500 people have lost their lives with this disease.

On Thursday, NPHET endorsed new guidance which allows for more regular nursing home visiting. The new guidance comes into effect from March 22.

PA Media