Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had coronavirus at Christmas

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he counts himself very lucky after a mild dose of coronavirus.

He said he had the virus over the Christmas period, but was back to work after about two and a half weeks.

“Mild but unpleasant and no joke, my heart goes out to those who have suffered from it and I count myself as being very fortunate,” he told RTE’s Late Late Show.

“I do count myself very lucky in that way (that it was not more severe).”

He said the force went through a “bad period” at the start of January with Covid, but said it is now 95% operational, compared with 97% in “normal times”.

“We have about 200-300 who are either suffering from Covid or self isolating,” he said.

“We have good strong operational capabilities … and you can see the amount of work we are doing out on the ground.”

Mr Harris has been Garda Commissioner since September 2018.

He said he has had a “very, very positive experience” so far.

He previously served as deputy chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“I think a lot of my experience in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, dealing with crisis and critical situations, has helped me and prepared me for this particular national crisis that we’re all facing,” he added.

