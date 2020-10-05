GAA suspends club games at all levels following social distancing ‘breaches’

The GAA has suspended club games at all levels following a number of incidents that breached Covid-19 guidelines.

Games across the island of Ireland will stop immediately with the Republic facing the prospect of a second national lockdown.

The decision came following a number of incidents in recent days and weeks at club fixtures.

The GAA said the decision had been taken “in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days”.

“​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic,” the organisation said.

At the weekend, Cork hurling club Blackrock were criticised for appearing to breach social distancing guidelines after a county final victory.

Blackrock claimed their first county title for 18 years on Sunday when they defeated Glen Rovers at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

But in footage that emerged on social media, players and fans were seen marching through the town in close quarters, without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines.

RTE GAA commentator Marty Morrissey was among those who condemned their actions.

He told Morning Ireland: “A club winning a championship is a big event and I empathise with that, especially as it has been quite a while since they won the championship.

“But homecomings like we saw on social media in Blackrock in Cork, this kind of thing week after week now, are exactly one of the reasons why we are where we are.

“And we really can’t make students in Galway the issue, but ignore the exact same thing at club homecomings.”

There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them

In a statement on Monday, Cork GAA said its priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping the community safe.

“Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during Covid-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

“To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines.

“There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them.”

Derry GAA also came in for scrutiny following the senior football final in Bellaghy between Slaughtneil and Magherafelt on Sunday.

Pictures posted on social media showed large numbers of fans in the stands in an apparent breach of social distancing guidelines.

The scenes of crowds at the GAA game in Bellaghy yesterday is nothing short of a disgrace. The @officialgaa need to step up and show leadership. At a time when my constituency is under further restrictions, the actions yesterday is an affront to all those trying to keep safe. — Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) October 5, 2020

It was criticised on Twitter by DUP MLA Gary Middleton, who said: “The scenes of crowds at the GAA game in Bellaghy yesterday is nothing short of a disgrace.”

Following the decision to suspend games by the GAA, Mr Middleton posted: “Given the constant breaches over recent weeks, this decision was inevitable.

“We must all work together to keep our communities safe.

“The sooner we do this, the more likely we’ll be able to get back to doing the things we enjoy.”

Last month, Ulster GAA urged fans not to invade pitches at the final whistle following Dungannon’s victory over Trillick in the Tyrone senior football championship final.

A number of fans ran onto the field to celebrate with the team, prompting criticism from First Minster Arlene Foster.

