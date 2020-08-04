GAA shorts worn by Paul Mescal in hit TV series sold for charity

The GAA shorts worn by Normal People star Paul Mescal during the hit TV series are going under the hammer to raise money for a charity which helps sick children.

The Co Kildare actor has signed the pair of now-iconic football shorts which he wore during the successful show.

The money will be raised for the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation which must raise more than 3.5 million euros annually to fund its home nursing care and respite service, which is provided to sick children from birth to five years of age.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity has had to cancel a raft of fundraising events and is working to fill a projected 250,000 euro gap in fundraising this year for its vital services.

Irish actor @mescal_paul has kindly signed Connell's GAA shorts as part of the #AuctionThrill4JackandJill Charity Online Auction taking place from Friday August 21 at 10am to Friday August 28 at 7pm.

Other items up for auction include the script from the first episode of Normal People, which has been signed by the Irish actor, his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and director Lenny Abrahamson.

The Auction Thrill for Jack & Jill charity sale is taking place online from Friday August 21 at 10am to Friday August 28 at 7pm.

Other items include Conor Murray’s rugby shirt and boots from the Rugby World Cup 2019, and golfer Shane Lowry’s souvenir flag from the 18th hole following his Open Championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019, as well as a signed cap and glove.

It also includes Munster Rugby Team’s shirt signed by the 2019/2020 squad and an Ireland rugby ball signed by members of the team.

Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from all quarters for our Auction Thrill for Jack & Jill.

“People have been incredibly generous in offering often prized personal possessions of huge sentimental value.

“However, people also recognise the really important work of our Jack & Jill nurses and the frontline home nursing and end-of-life support that we provide to 362 children across the country today.

“These are children, from birth to five years of age, with highly complex medical and life-threatening conditions, who have nowhere else to turn but to Jack and Jill.

“I would urge the public to please be as generous as they can and get bidding so that our nurses can continue doing what they do best in our bid to support seriously ill children and their families.”

For full information on these and other auction items, including reserve prices, visit jackandjill.ie.

PA Media