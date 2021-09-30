Further blow for Slaintecare as programme hit with another resignation

The Slaintecare programme aimed at reforming Ireland’s health service has suffered another blow after a third top level official resigned.

Gastroenterologist Professor Anthony O’Connor confirmed he has left the Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council (SIAC) on Thursday.

He becomes the third high profile departure from the programme in a matter of weeks, after the resignations of SIAC chair Dr Tom Keane and executive director Laura Magahy.

In a post on Twitter, Prof O’Connor said he would not be commenting publicly on the reasons for his departure.

Former Health Minister Simon Harris (left) at the launch of Slaintecare in Dublin with Colm O'Reardon and Laura Magahy (Aoife Moore/PA)

It comes a day after Prof O’Connor, along with other members of SIAC, attended a meeting with HSE chief executive Paul Reid and secretary general at the department of health, Robert Watt.

It is understood Prof O’Connor notified Health Minister Stephen Donnelly of his resignation in writing.

Sinn Fein health spokesman David Cullinane said on Twitter: “More Slaintecare resignations.

“Another vote of no confidence in the ability of the Government to deliver change in health.

“The notion that there is consensus in healthcare is broken by failure to deliver reform & a lack of political will to bring about change.”

The reform programme aimed to move Ireland’s health service from a two-tier system of both public and private care, to a single-tier system, offering universal access to healthcare.

Last week, Paul Reid insisted there is “absolute consensus” to reforming the health service.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Reid rejected accusations of “institutional resistance” which is threatening the implementation of Slaintecare.

He said everyone within the health services recognise the need for a “massive” overhaul.

The recent resignations have sparked concern about the drive to introduce universal healthcare.

Mr Reid told RTE that he took up the role of chief executive two years ago with the “absolute intention and passion” of driving the implementation of Slaintecare.

“If you look at what’s happened in the past 18 months, we certainly have been dealing with a pandemic, four waves of Covid and sometimes 2,000 people in hospital, 220 people in ICU,” he added.

“What I have seen and experienced, and I think the public should take great confidence in that even throughout that whole period, many aspects of Slaintecare have been driven home to the benefit of public and patients, which is what it’s all about.

“In simple terms, Slaintecare was about many policy issues around universal health care, public and private public hospitals. It was also about reforming the operational aspects of it and we have taken that opportunity in Covid.”