Further 259 cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland

A further 259 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.

On Wednesday there were 76 patients in hospital who had tested positive for the virus, of whom 27 were in intensive care.

Earlier, analysis by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre of data from between May 25 and June 7 suggested 70% of confirmed cases were connected with close contacts.

The report also indicated that Limerick had the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people, at 449, compared with a national average of 118, followed by Donegal on 177.1 and Dublin with a rate of 139.5.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has been called on to appear before a Dail committee to explain his opposition to the use of antigen testing.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has continuously objected to the use of the rapid tests among the general public.

A meeting of the Oireachtas Transport committee on Wednesday heard from numerous experts advocating their use, and ended with a call for Dr Holohan to explain his opposition to them.