Further 1,347 Covid-19 cases in Ireland

Another 1,346 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday.

It came after 1,466 cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Irish hospitals remained busy across the weekend with 315 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 59 were in intensive care on Sunday.

Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid told RTE that 45% of Covid-19 tests taken over the last week were by those aged up to 18 years.

However, he said virus transmission rates in schools remain lower than in the community.

Dr Cliona Ni Cheallaigh told RTE that it is “not possible” to prevent the spread of the virus in primary schools, with a scenario of 30 children not wearing masks in an unventilated classroom.

Meanwhile, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Paul Reid dismissed commentary that most or all schoolchildren will be infected with Covid-19 in the coming months as “highly unlikely… in the real world”.