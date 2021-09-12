| 13.7°C Dublin

Further 1,347 Covid-19 cases in Ireland

Irish hospitals remained busy at the weekend with 315 covid positive patients, of whom 59 were in intensive care.

(Damien Storan/PA) Expand

Close

(Damien Storan/PA)

(Damien Storan/PA)

(Damien Storan/PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

Another 1,346 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday.

It came after 1,466 cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Irish hospitals remained busy across the weekend with 315 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 59 were in intensive care on Sunday.

Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid told RTE that 45% of Covid-19 tests taken over the last week were by those aged up to 18 years.

However, he said virus transmission rates in schools remain lower than in the community.

Dr Cliona Ni Cheallaigh told RTE that it is “not possible” to prevent the spread of the virus in primary schools, with a scenario of 30 children not wearing masks in an unventilated classroom.

Meanwhile, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Paul Reid dismissed commentary that most or all schoolchildren will be infected with Covid-19 in the coming months as “highly unlikely… in the real world”.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy