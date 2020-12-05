Further 13 Covid-19 deaths announced in Ireland

Another 13 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland – bringing the death toll 2,099, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have said.

Another 456 cases of infection were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Saturday’s figures show that there are 231 19 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of which 28 are in ICU.

Professor Philip Nolan, modelling the spread of the virus for the Government, said that data suggests social contact in workplaces, hospitality and private social gatherings led to the second wave in Ireland.

He tweeted: “While it’s difficult to show cause and effect, there is a clear pattern over time in the nature of cases and outbreaks in the second wave in Ireland.

“It suggests that social contact in workplaces, hospitality and private social gatherings seeded the second wave.

“The pattern is compatible with early growth through contact in workplaces, hospitality and homes leading to widespread community transmission and a large number of small household outbreaks, in turn leading to school and hospital outbreaks.

“Household outbreaks are an effect, not a cause. They are driven by the level of disease in the community. They are frequently a dead end for viral transmission. The virus gets in from the community, transmits within the home, but often does not get out and spread further.

“We can see that any significant outbreak of disease ultimately threatens our priorities: public health, the vulnerable, education and healthcare.

“When getting together in the coming weeks, whether out and about or in our homes, let’s not sow the seeds of a third wave.”

Meanwhile, the interim chief executive of Aer Lingus said there an been an element of “flight shaming” around international travel.

Travel hasn't been the ogre it's been portrayed as. Donal Moriarty

Donal Moriarty also said there has been a “degree of toxicity” on travelling, adding that air travel is not the “ogre” responsible for the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Mr Moriarty told RTE that there has been a “negative narrative” around air travel.

“There is a traffic light system in place that facilitates travel in and out of Ireland,” he added.

He said there has been “mixed messages” around the traffic light system, adding it is sufficient to deal with travel.

“There was a very negative narrative towards travel and it wasn’t merited by the facts,” Mr Moriarty added.

“Travel hasn’t been the ogre it’s been portrayed as.

“There has been a degree of reliance on anecdotes rather than data.

“Travel was portrayed as a significant risk but that wasn’t true. There was a degree of toxicity and flight shaming and really we have to move on from that.”

