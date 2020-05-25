Liz Canavan, assistant secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

FURNITURE stores offering viewings of their showrooms by appointment should not be doing so under coronavirus restrictions, a senior government official has said.

Department of the Taoiseach assistant secretary general Liz Canavan said that at the moment the "over-riding objective" of phase one of the government's reopening roadmap is that people should stay at home except for "essential purposes".

She said: "Appointments to shop for homeware, furniture or other non essential items are not part of phase one."

Read More

Ms Canavan said: "The focus should remain on online ordering and delivery for those who are not opened in phase one."

She said: "if people are trying to find loopholes it’s missing the spirit of this. It’s really important we try and take that phased approach."

The government has left three week intervals between the reopening phases to assess their impact on the spread of the virus.

Ms Canavan said: "If things go well in those first few phases we’ll have a much better idea of where we’re at. But it’s too early to be too relaxed at this stage."

She said people are only supposed to be moving around for essential journeys and should only be travelling to DIY stores for "essential hardware".

Ms Canavan said businesses offering appointments are "in breach of what's intended".

She added: "We are asking businesses to take the responsible approach."

And she said: "We understand people are frustrated but we do need to do this slowly."

Online Editors