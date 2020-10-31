Funeral of son killed in suspected murder-suicide to take place

The coffins of Tadhg O’Sullivan and his son Diarmuid, leave St Mary’s Church in Castlemagner, Co Cork after their funeral service (PA)

The funeral of one of three family members who died in a suspected murder-suicide shooting at their home in Co Cork will take place today.

The funeral mass of Mark O’Sullivan will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk this afternoon, following a decision to hold a separate funeral for his father Tadg and brother Diarmuid.

Expand Close Mark O’Sullivan, who was found dead along with his brother Diarmuid and his father Tadg O’Sullivan, at a property at Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork (Family handout/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mark O’Sullivan, who was found dead along with his brother Diarmuid and his father Tadg O’Sullivan, at a property at Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork (Family handout/PA)

Tadg and Diarmuid were buried at St Brigid’s Cemetery on Friday afternoon after their funeral service was held at St Mary’s Church in Castlemagner.

The three men died on Monday at their family home at Assolas near Kanturk over what is understood to be a tragedy caused by a dispute over an inheritance.

Mark O’Sullivan, 26, was discovered in the family home, while Diarmuid, a 23-year-old student, was found dead alongside his father Tadg, 59, in a field 500 metres away from the family home.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

A detailed 12-page note was found on the body of Diarmuid, which gardai are examining for further evidence.

Gardai have indicated they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

They were alerted to the incident at around 6.30am on Monday after Tadg’s wife, and the mother of the two men, Anne raised the alarm that firearms may have been discharged at her home.

In a funeral notice, Mark was described as the beloved son of his heartbroken mother.

Expand Close The coffins of Tadg O’Sullivan and his son Diarmuid leave St Mary’s Church in Castlemagner, Co Cork after their funeral service (Andy Gibson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The coffins of Tadg O’Sullivan and his son Diarmuid leave St Mary’s Church in Castlemagner, Co Cork after their funeral service (Andy Gibson/PA)

In line with current Covid-19 public health restrictions, his funeral mass will be private with only a small number of mourners permitted.

The service is to be live streamed.

Father Toby Bluitt, the parish priest of Kanturk, told mourners gathered for the funeral of Tadg and Diarmuid on Friday, that there are “no answers” to the tragic events that unfolded earlier this week and said they were gathering to “make sense of the senseless”.

Fr Bluitt said that the father and son had touched many lives.

He added that Tadg and Diarmuid’s lives and deaths have changed all who knew them, adding that they will “never be the same again”.

“Grief is never an easy burden to bear and never more so when it comes to us in what can only be described as an untimely, shocking and tragic way,” he said.

“We gather in such grief today, carrying a burden that not only seems to be, but in fact is, overwhelming.

“The normally tranquil local area blanketed at this time of year with a myriad of colourful autumn leaves became a hive of activity and the autumn light was, for a time, a very distant memory.

“The shock, the numbness, the devastation, was impossible to imagine and the unfolding news of the loss of three lives was incomprehensible.”

Mourners heard Tadg had worked in the motor trade locally for over 40 years.

The priest said he had always found him to be “very accommodating, friendly and happy in his chosen field”.

They also heard that Diarmuid attended school in Ballyhass and Kanturk like his older brother Mark, and also socialised in Castlemagner.

He went on to study accountancy at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT).

He had finished his studies last June and was due to have his conferring online next week.

PA Media