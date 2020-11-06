Funeral of murdered mother and children takes place in Dublin

Imam Ahmed Halawa prays over the coffins of Seema Banu and her two children (Brian Lawless/PA)

The funeral of a woman and her two children who were found dead in their Dublin home has taken place.

The bodies of 37-year-old Seema Banu, and her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Syed and six-year-old son Faizan Syed, were found in south Dublin last week.

Gardai have launched a murder investigation into their deaths.

The scene at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer, was sealed off for some days as investigators searched the area.

Prayers were said for the mother and two children at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh.

The three coffins sat side-by-side at the centre as Imam Hussein Halawa said a number of prayers before their burial.

The bodies were taken to Newcastle graveyard where they were laid to rest.

Gardai said that details of the post-mortem results were not being released for operational reasons.

Concerned neighbours had earlier raised the alarm before midday on Wednesday, October 28 and gardai made the grim discovery when they arrived on the scene.

Gardai urged the public not spread uninformed information in public, saying it is unhelpful to the investigation.

Dozens of locals staged a candlelight vigil outside the family home hours after their bodies were found.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardai have urged anyone with information about the deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The Indian Ambassador to Ireland posted on social media after their deaths: “The Embassy has offered full support to family and garda.

“It also expresses appreciation to the local community for rallying together and showing solidarity in a difficult situation.”

