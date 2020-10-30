Funeral of father and son to take place today

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, where the bodies of Tadgh O’Sullivan, and his two sons, Diarmuid and Mark, were found (Niall Carson/PA)

The funeral of two family members who died in a suspected murder-suicide shooting at their home in Co Cork will take place today.

Tadgh O’Sullivan and his sons Diarmuid and Mark died on Monday at their family home near Kanturk over what is understood to be a tragedy caused by a dispute over an inheritance.

Tadgh and Diarmuid O’Sullivan will be buried today following a decision to hold a separate funeral for Mark, whose burial will take place on Saturday.

The father and son’s funeral service will take place at St Mary’s Church in Castlemagner this afternoon followed by their burial at St Brigid’s Cemetery.

Mark’s will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk on Saturday.

The service is to be live streamed.

Expand Close Tadgh O’Sullivan, who was found dead along with two sons, Diarmuid and Mark, at a property at Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork in the north-east of the county, in what is being treated as a suspected murder suicide (Family/An Garda Siochana/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tadgh O’Sullivan, who was found dead along with two sons, Diarmuid and Mark, at a property at Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork in the north-east of the county, in what is being treated as a suspected murder suicide (Family/An Garda Siochana/PA)

Mark O’Sullivan, 26, was discovered in the family home, while Diarmuid, a 23-year-old student, was found dead alongside his father in a field 500 metres away from the family home.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

A detailed 12-page note was found on the body of Diarmuid, which gardai are examining for further evidence.

Gardai have indicated they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

They were alerted to an incident at around 6.30am on Monday after Tadgh’s wife, and the mother of the two men, Ann raised the alarm that firearms may have been discharged at her home.

In a funeral notice, Mark was described as the beloved son of his heartbroken mother.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee described the deaths as an “unspeakable tragedy”.

“I do want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family, to the entire community who I know are in shock following on from this,” she said.

“Just to acknowledge as well, I know a lot of local services attended the scene and to thank them for the way in which they have carried out their work.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy and I really hope the family can find some solace somehow.”

PA Media