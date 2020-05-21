Full-length court sittings may resume from Friday

Full physical court sittings could resume from Friday, the Courts Service has said.

The Chief Justice, the Hon Mr Justice Frank Clarke, announced on Wednesday that all physical court sittings are to be limited to two hours daily.

However, the deputy chief medical officer said meetings lasting longer than two hours are not barred under coronavirus guidance for workplaces.

Ireland moves to Phase 1 Reopening.



Here are the 5 main things you need to know about phase 1 of the reopening of Ireland, beginning on 18th May.



Full details of what is to happen on phase 1 are at https://t.co/VEaxCeKNdH #IrelandPhase1#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/iIkbgLte7r — MerrionStreet.ie #StayAtHome (@merrionstreet) May 16, 2020

Dr Ronan Glynn’s comments come after moves by the Dail and Ireland’s courts to use that timeframe in restricting the length of sittings and hearings.

In a statement, the Courts Service said it had received detailed advice on Thursday on the question of the length of sittings.

“On the basis of that advice the presidents are very hopeful that full sittings will be able to resume as soon as tomorrow, once certain additional procedures have been put in place.

“A further update will be issued in the near future.

“The decision to shorten court sittings does not apply to remote hearings which will continue as planned.”

PA Media