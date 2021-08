A French-registered fishing vessel has been detained by the Irish Naval Service.

The naval service said the detention, which occurred approximately 110 nautical miles south of Mizen Head, was in relation to “alleged breaches of fishing regulations”.

The boat was detained by Irish Naval Service vessel Le William Butler Yeats.

It will be escorted to port, where on arrival it will be handed over to Gardai.

It is the sixth vessel detained by the naval service in 2021.