French president set for visit to Ireland

Emmanuel Macron will visit Ireland next Thursday.

The French president will arrive in Dublin on August 26 for what the Irish Government described on Friday as a “short working visit”.

President Michael D Higgins will greet Mr Macron at Aras an Uachtarain.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will have a working lunch with Mr Macron (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will have a working lunch with Mr Macron (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Macron will then travel to Government buildings in Dublin city centre for a working lunch with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The Government said the focus will be on EU and international issues, as well as Covid-19 and Irish-French relations.

Mr Macron will be accompanied on the visit by a number of ministers who will attend meetings with their Irish counterparts.