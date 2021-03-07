Four questioned over Dublin shooting

Four men have been arrested following a shooting in Dublin in which a man and a woman were seriously injured (Brian Lawless/PA)

Four men have been arrested following a shooting in Dublin that left a man and a woman seriously injured in hospital.

The incident happened at an apartment in the Bluebell area in Inchicore in the south of the city on Saturday.

Four men, in their 20s and 30s, were questioned by gardai.

By Sunday evening, three of the men had been released without charge, while one remained in custody under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

Officers have urged anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

