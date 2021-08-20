| 18.6°C Dublin

Four people killed in Galway crash

The crash occurred at around 7.40pm on Thursday on the M6 near Ballinasloe.

The crash occurred on Thursday evening (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

The crash occurred on Thursday evening (Niall Carson/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Four people have died in a three-vehicle crash in Galway.

Gardai have confirmed that four people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post-mortem examinations.

The M6 remains closed on Friday morning in both directions between junction 14 and 15, with forensic investigators at the scene.

Gardai are asking any witnesses to come forward and any road users who may have camera footage of the crash to contact them.

