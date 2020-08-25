Four men to appear in court over thefts of ATMs

Four men are to appear before court in relation to separate incidents of theft involving ATMs in counties Cavan, Meath and Monaghan last year.

The four men aged 26, 29, 34 and 38 were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The charges follow ongoing investigations into the attempted theft of an ATM in Castleblayney in Co Monaghan on April 3 2019, the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan on August 14 2019, and the seizure of cash at an address in Moynalty in Co Meath intended to facilitate the commission of organised crime.

The arrests were made by gardai attached to the Special Detective Unit and Detective Branches based in Carrickmacross, Bailieboro, Monaghan and Kells, following direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The men were detained in Carrickmacross Garda Station and have since been charged.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of the Special Criminal Court later on Tuesday.

