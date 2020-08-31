Four men in court over suspected drugs discovery

Four men are to appear in court after 90,000 euro of suspected drugs was found during searches in Portlaoise.

The men, one aged in his 40s, two in their 20s, and a teenager, were arrested and detained at Portlaoise and Tullamore garda stations after the searches on Saturday. They will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

Approximately 84,000 euro of suspected cocaine and around 6,000 euro of tablets were seized in the raids, which gardai said were sparked by a number of recent incidents in the Portlaoise area.

The searches were carried out by gardai from the Laois detective and drugs unit with help from the Regional Armed Support Unit.

All of the drugs seized are being analysed.

PA Media