Four men arrested in connection with house fire

Four men have been arrested in connection with a house fire in Co Louth.

Gardai investigating the criminal damage arrested the men, all aged in their 20s, on Monday morning.

Two of the men are currently detained at Dundalk garda station, while the other two men are detained at Drogheda garda station.

The house in Clontygora Court in Dundalk caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang on July 5.

The five occupants of the house were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries to persons was reported and the fire was extinguished by local fire services.

The house was significantly damaged during the incident. The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward.

Gardai are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the areas of Clontygara Court and Hoey’s Lane between 3am and 4am to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 9388 400.

PA Media