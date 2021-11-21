| 6.2°C Dublin

Four men arrested as over 200,000 euros of cannabis seized in Sligo

Eighty-five cannabis plants with a value of 68,000 euro were found as part of a search of a vacant house on Saturday.

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Four men have been arrested as part of a garda operation in Sligo that saw over 200,000 euro worth of cannabis seized.

Eighty-five cannabis plants, with a value of 68,000 euro, were found as part of a search of a vacant house in the Ballymote area on Saturday.

Gardai also found suspected cannabis herb in the house with an estimated value of 140,000 euro.

Four men were arrested, and two men in their 40s are being detained at Ballymote Garda station.

Two other men, both in their 30s, are being questioned at Sligo Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”

