Four men believed to be in their 20s have died in a car crash in Co Donegal.

Four killed in Co Donegal road accident

Gardai were called to the incident involving a single car on a road near Magheraroarty, Gortahork, just before 9pm on Sunday.

Four men in the car, believed to be in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Witnesses are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Donegal Sinn Fein public representative Pearse Doherty said there was a “cloud of sadness” over the area.

Garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene in the North West.

Donegal has seen several major tragedies on the roads in recent years.

In July 2010, eight men died near Buncrana after a vehicle left the road and the driver was later prosecuted.

Last year, two people were killed and three injured in a crash in Bundoran.

The vehicle they were travelling in hit a wall.

