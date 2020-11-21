Four further deaths of patients with Covid-19 in Ireland and 344 new cases

There have been four further Covid-19 deaths in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also announced another 344 confirmed cases of the virus on Saturday.

It was drop from the 456 new daily number of cases of the virus that were notified a week earlier.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The @hpscireland has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to #COVID19.



There has been a total of 2,022 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) November 21, 2020

However the numbers of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospitals has remained similar.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 269 coronavirus patients were in hospital, 32 of whom were in intensive care.

Of the latest cases 127 were in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Ireland is poised to leave level five restrictions in less than two weeks on December 1.

The Government is expected to announce plans to move forward next week.

Public health chiefs have warned that the progress in bringing down levels of the virus made during lockdown has stalled and say the next two weeks will be critical.

PA Media