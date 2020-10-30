Four arrested after drugs and cash seized

| 10.8°C Dublin
Four people have been arrested after gardai seized 50,000 euros-worth of suspected cocaine and £12,000 in cash in Co Louth.
Gardai from the Dundalk Drugs and Crime Unit carried out a surveillance operation and saw what they described as a suspicious transaction in Castlebellingham on Thursday.
A car was stopped a short time later and gardai conducted a search of the vehicle and a number of people.
During the course of the search, the drugs and cash were seized.
A woman and three men, all aged in their 30s, were arrested and are currently detained in Dundalk and Drogheda garda stations.
Investigations are ongoing.
PA Media