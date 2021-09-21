Former rugby international charged with theft of over 500,000 euro

A former Irish rugby international has appeared in court charged with stealing more than 500,000 euro from the Bank of Ireland.

Brendan Mullin, from Stillorgan Road in Dublin, appeared before the District Court in Dublin on Tuesday after being arrested by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

He represented Ireland more than 50 times in international rugby. He faces a number of charges including theft of 500,000 euro from the Bank of Ireland on December 16 2011.

The former managing director of Bank of Ireland private banking was also accused of deceiving two people, named as Nicola Johnson and Paul Gallagher, into signing a payment instruction to make a gain for himself or cause loss to another on July 27 2011.

Mullin played international rugby between 1984 and 1995. He retired just before the game turned professional.