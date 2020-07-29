Former minister’s sea swimming video creates a stir on social media

An Irish former minister’s sea swimming video has created a splash on social media.

Richard Bruton’s tourism video earned wry comment on Twitter.

Ex-taoiseach Leo Varadkar joked: “Don’t let Richard’s beach bod put you off availing of the Government’s Stay and Spend initiative this autumn!”

Another user referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They said: “In the next episode, Richard will wrestle a bear on Howth Hill & ride bareback on a horse through St. Anne’s Park.”

Mr Bruton, 67, is filmed walking on Howth Hill, cycling on the seafront and diving into the water at Dollymount Strand.

The video was promoting the Government’s new Stay and Spend initiative this autumn.

It means people can receive tax back for holidaying at home.

Following the video’s reception by social media users, Mr Bruton posted: “I’m expecting an invasion of staycationer’s to the Northside after this.”

He was minister for communications, climate action and environment from October 2018 to June this year.

PA Media