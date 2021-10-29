Former Ireland rugby player killed in crash

Former Ireland rugby international David Tweed has died in a crash in Co Antrim.

Mr Tweed died at the scene on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick on Thursday.

The former Ulster rugby star was riding a motorbike when he was involved in a collision at around 4.30pm.

In October 2016, Mr Tweed had his convictions for child sex abuse quashed by the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

He has been serving an eight-year sentence in relation to indecent assault and gross indecency charges.

He was released from custody after his conviction was quashed.

The father of four became Ireland’s oldest debutant when he was selected to play against France in the Five Nations in 1995.

That year, he won another three Irish caps including one against Japan at the Rugby World Cup in South Africa.

He also played for Ireland against Wales and Italy.

His staunch unionist views made the outspoken player a divisive and controversial presence for Irish fans.

It was claimed that he boasted about wearing his Ulster top under the green Ireland shirt so the Red Hand of Ulster would be closer to his heart and some supporters said he sang God Save The Queen to himself before each game at Lansdowne Road.

I wish to express my deepest sympathy to his grieving family at this very difficult time TUV leader Jim Allister

Mr Tweed was a former member of the Orange Order and entered politics with the Rev Ian Paisley’s Democratic Unionist Party after his lodge LOL 496 was prevented from marching through Dunloy during the mid-1990s.

He was a key figure during the bitter sectarian Harryville dispute where loyalists picketed a Catholic church in Ballymena for nine months.

Mr Tweed left the DUP in 2007 over the party’s decision to share power with Sinn Fein and later joined Jim Allister’s Traditional Unionist Voice.

In a statement, Mr Allister said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Ireland rugby star and Ballymena councillor, Davy Tweed, in a motorcycle accident yesterday.

“Davy, a larger than life character, was widely known across North Antrim and further afield. His family is deeply rooted and respected in the Ballymoney/Dunloy community.

“This is a devastating blow to his family and wide circle of friends. I wish to express my deepest sympathy to his grieving family at this very difficult time.”