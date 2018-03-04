Forecasters warn of localised flooding

Forecasters are warning of localised flooding in Ireland as rising temperatures cause snow to melt.

Forecasters are warning of localised flooding in Ireland as rising temperatures cause snow to melt.

Met Eireann’s Orange alert has been extended until 12 noon on Monday as widespread lying snow and ice produces hazardous conditions.

It is valid in Leinster and counties Waterford, Cavan, Cork, Monaghan and Tipperary. Met Eirean said: “Lying snow and ice will lead to continued hazardous conditions and melting will lead to localised spot flooding, but the general trend is for improving conditions.

“Highest temperatures three to six degrees.” Gardai have reported flooding in Cork.

Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain today. Lying snow and ice will lead to continued hazardous conditions and melting will lead to localised spot flooding, but the general trend is for improving conditions. Highest temperatures 3 to 6 degrees. pic.twitter.com/qpY9eAOtep — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 4, 2018 Irish Water is appealing to all customers to conserve water amid unprecedented demand due to people leaving taps running during the freezing weather. It caused reservoir levels to drop. Around 1,200 members of the Defence Forces have tackled the extreme weather in recent days.

Soldiers supported paramedics and doctors, transferred patients and cleared snow and ice at critical locations. The Defence Forces deployed 4x4s and snow ploughs.

A statement said: “The focus of Defence Forces operations at present are in support of the essential services provided by the HSE.

“Our teams are providing doctor/paramedic access support, patient transfer and logistical support in clearing snow and ice at critical locations.”

Most were deployed in Wexford, Kildare and Laois. A Yellow snow-ice warning is also in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick, with Met Eireann saying lying snow and ice will continue to cause hazardous conditions.

ESB Networks has said thousands of homes, businesses and farms were without power over the weekend, most in south Co Wexford after days of high winds and heavy snow. The focus of Defence Forces operations at present are in support of the essential services provided by the HSE Defence Forces “The focus of Defence Forces operations at present are in support of the essential services provided by the HSE” https://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/forecasters-warn-of-localised-flooding-36667751.html “The focus of Defence Forces operations at present are in support of the essential services provided by the HSE” https://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/forecasters-warn-of-localised-flooding-36667751.html

Some of the worst blizzards in decades hit Ireland in recent days as a result of the mixture of freezing Siberian air and Storm Emma from the Atlantic. It forced the country into shut down from which it is still recovering. Most public transport services returned to normal on Sunday following a nationwide shutdown.

Airports have reopened.

Press Association