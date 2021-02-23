Floods cause widespread havoc across Cork

A man stops to take a picture of flood water at the Bishop Casey Memorial Park in Mallow, County Cork, in the Republic of Ireland, where the River Blackwater has burst its banks (Niall Carson/PA)

Heavy rain and strong winds has caused widespread havoc across Cork, with parts of the county under water.

A status orange rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford remains in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

The heavy rainfall has caused disruption across the county, after hundreds of homes were left without power.

Drivers have been urged to take extra care on the roads as heavy rainfall lead to surface water and hazardous driving conditions.

Scenes of flooding in Mallow Co Cork today. Outdoor games wonât be resumed in Bishop Casey memorial park for a while yet. @PAImages pic.twitter.com/oHsGr4vqJt — Niall Carson (@niallcarsonpa) February 23, 2021

The public has been urged to avoid unnecessary journeys and not drive into flooded areas.

A number of roads, including the N72 and Park Road in Mallow, were closed because of severe flooding.

Many other roads were only passable to lorries as manholes became overflooded.

Mallow racecourse and the Lee Fields in Cork were submerged underwater.

A spokesman for Cork City Council warned that the current severe weather event is not over.

“Cork City Council is advising the public that the current severe weather event is not over,” he added.

“Cork City will continue to experience heavy rain and gale force winds for the rest of the day and into the evening.

“Due to the waterlogged land, tree roots foundations are weakened and run-off of rainwater into rivers and on to roads is increased.

“The continuing adverse weather conditions will lead to further river flooding this evening.

🚨Blue Watch crews are dealing with numerous fallen trees across the city.



🚦Lane restrictions are currently in place on the Tivoli dual carrigway.



â ï¸Please use caution when travelling today. #corktraffic #cork #staysafe pic.twitter.com/pZPJMytQN6 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) February 23, 2021

“We are therefore asking motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to remain vigilant for fallen trees, debris on the roads and footpaths as well as significant surface water on roads across the city.

“Cork City Council had crews out throughout the night and these were replaced with fresh teams today.

“Our crews continue to monitor the situation and take action where necessary.

“We continue to liaise with the other principal response agencies and are ready to react to any situation which might develop.”

