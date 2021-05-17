Fixing damage of health service cyber attack will cost ‘tens of millions’ – HSE

Fixing the damage to the health service’s IT systems following the cyber attack will costs “tens of millions” of euro, HSE boss Paul Reid has said.

The impact of the attack on services is expected to last throughout this week and beyond, with thousands of patients facing cancelled appointments and delays.

Private and voluntary hospitals will be brought on board to ease the burden, with “alternative processes” to be put in place for urgent cancer care needs.

Mr Reid warned that the risks associated with the cyber attack “increases every day”.

He said: “This is quite a very serious criminal act on sick people, and it’s having very severe consequences for us.

“We are setting out to mitigate, obviously, as much as we can, the extent of some of those impacts.

“Our team has been working around the clock for a weekend with the best national and international expertise on technology and cyber crime.”

Asked about the potential cost of fixing the problem, he replied: “This will be in the tens of millions in terms of impacts on our systems. There’s no doubt about it.

“Whatever investment is required is certainly here and we’re doing it and we’re carrying on.”

Mr Reid told RTE’s Morning Ireland there are 19 voluntary hospitals with “standalone systems” that can be brought on board, including the Mater, St James’, Beaumount, St Vincent’s and Tallaght hospital.

In parallel to this, efforts are being directed at getting lab systems, patient information systems, diagnostics and oncology services back up and running.

“Where those systems are down there are certain care services, so for example, cancer, urgent radiology, that we’re putting alternative processes for, there’s some support through the private hospitals,” Mr Reid said.

He urged patients wondering about the status of their appointments to visit the HSE website, which is being updated regularly.

The attack, which came to light on Friday, has also extended to the Department of Health.

Asked how long the issue might last, Mr Reid replied: “That’s the unknown, unfortunately, for right now. This is a really very serious hit, a complex hit.”

He added: “This will impact us well throughout this week. And even as we get those systems up, there is a period of time in which it’s impossible to say what will stay stable, the interconnectivity between each of those systems.

“So we are in for a period well beyond this week of really monitoring and assessing the impact of this.”

Mr Reid admitted that there is potential for sensitive patient data to be released online.

He said: “That’s what these organisations set out to do. We haven’t established what level of detail they fully have. But that’s what they set out to do.

“Everything we’re doing since we began on Friday night is setting out to mitigate that, to rebuild our services and to reassess what has and has not been accessed.

“And how we can take it back securely. But it’s a really difficult process we’re in.”

Due to a ransomware attack on our IT systems there are some disruptions to our services. More details on service disruptions here: https://t.co/IUWekFSODm pic.twitter.com/RcN3pefq1Q — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 16, 2021

He said the HSE has to asses 2,000 different systems to ascertain what information has been taken.

Mr Reid said he did not know the price of the ransom being sought by the hackers responsible for the attack, reported to be an Eastern European gang calling themselves Spider Wizard.

He said: “We put that straight in the hands of national security teams.

“We are primarily focusing on the HSE, on the restoring the national systems, and restoring and mitigating the impact on our services.”

People seeking Covid-19 tests can still get them by contacting their GP or attending various centres across the country.

PA Media