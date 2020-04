A five-year-old boy has been killed when he fell from a trailer on a farm in Co Roscommon.

Gardai were called to the scene in Castlerea at around 5.40pm on Sunday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place in Roscommon University Hospital.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been informed of the incident and they will conduct an investigation.

PA Media