Five people die in separate drowning incidents this week

A teenager who was rescued from a lake earlier this week has died in hospital.

The 15-year-old was recovered from Lough Sheelin on Tuesday shortly before 3pm.

He was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin in a serious condition, but died on Wednesday.

Gardai are treating the incident as a swimming accident.

His death brings the total number of people who have died in water incidents on the island of Ireland this week to five.

On Wednesday, a mother-of-two died in Co Cavan.

25th July is World Drowning Prevention Day. The Garda Water Unit would like to remind everyone to be careful when using our inland and coastal waterways.

25th July is World Drowning Prevention Day. The Garda Water Unit would like to remind everyone to be careful when using our inland and coastal waterways.

No matter what your ability is, anyone can drown, but no one should.

The body of the woman, who was aged in her late 20s, was pulled from Lough Gowna at around 9.30pm by Cavan Fire Services and Civil Defence a short time later.

The incident was treated as a swimming accident.

A man in his 70s died while snorkelling at Spencer Harbour in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim.

The alarm was raised at around 9pm on Wednesday when the man failed to return to the surface.

His body was recovered from the water a short time later by local emergency services.

A 55-year-old man also died after entering a lough in Co Fermanagh.

Police in Northern Ireland confirmed they were called to an incident at Lough Melvin on Wednesday.

It comes days after the death of teenager Jay Moffett who entered a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva.