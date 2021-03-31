Five people arrested in connection to shooting of teen

Five people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenager in Dublin last month.

Four men in their 20s and a youth were arrested following a number of searches in the city this morning.

The teenager was shot on Eugene Street on February 24.

The victim was rushed to St James’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

All five are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a number of garda stations in Dublin.

They can be held for up to seven days.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

PA Media