Five people arrested after shot fired during Garda search operation

Five people have been arrested after a firearm was discharged during a Garda search operation.

The Garda said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident during a search of a premises on Rochestown Road in Co Cork on Thursday evening.

Gardai attached to Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Regional Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted the search.

A spokesman for the gardai said: “During the course of the search a shot was fired, not by a member of An Garda Siochana.

“No injuries are reported.”

The five people who have been arrested are being detained at a number of garda stations in Cork city.

PA Media