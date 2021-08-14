First children aged 12-15 to be vaccinated

The first children aged 12 to 15 will receive a Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Vaccination centres across the country will open their doors this weekend to the cohort of youngsters after registration opened on Thursday morning.

Around 65,000 children had registered for a vaccine by Friday morning – 24 hours after the portal opened.

It comes with more than 80% of the adult population in Ireland now fully vaccinated and around 90% partially vaccinated.

It remains unclear how many children will receive a vaccine this weekend but the HSE has said that it wants to vaccinate this age group “rapidly and quickly”.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Friday that this new stage marks a “very strong point” of the country’s vaccine programme.

He said: “Many of those who will have registered yesterday will have already received appointments for this weekend, I’m very happy to say that.

“Our teams and vaccination centres are strongly focused to try and get this job done rapidly and quickly.”

On Friday, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned that Covid-19 rates are rising across Ireland, with more than 10,000 cases recorded in the last week.

He also warned that the incidence of Covid-19 cases are now rising across all age groups – not just among those aged 16-29.

“While vaccination has very positively impacted on the proportion of positive cases who end up in hospital or critical care, the current high and increasing incidence will nevertheless result in a significant number of people getting very sick with Covid-19,” Dr Glynn said.