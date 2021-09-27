Fire breaks out at Offaly yoghurt factory

A major fire has broken out at a yoghurt manufacturing factory in Co Offaly.

The fire broke out at Glenisk’s organic yoghurt factory on Monday in Killeigh, near Tullamore.

On Twitter, the company – founded in 1987 and among the best-known organic dairy brands in the country – described it as a “serious” fire but confirmed that no staff were injured in the blaze.

“Devastated to confirm a serious fire at our plant today. All colleagues safely evacuated.”

“Their well-being is our priority,” the company tweeted.

are currently battling the blaze.



The area should be avoided by the public while firefighting operations continue.



“We will assess the damage and move forward. Heartfelt thanks to the emergency services.”

A garda spokesperson confirmed that emergency services are currently at the scene of the fire.

Offaly County Council confirmed that 34 firefighters and several fire brigade units were tackling the fire, which the council described as “substantial”.

The council, on Twitter, asked people to stay away.

“The area should be avoided by the public while firefighting operations continue.

“The public in the surrounding area are advised to remain in doors and close windows and doors.”

Local Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen called the fire “terrible news”.

“I have made initial contact with the company’s managing director to offer my commiserations and assistance in any way,” he said.

“Everyone was relieved to hear that there had been no casualties reported, however the blaze appears to have caused extensive damage to the facility. Our thoughts are with everyone at Glenisk right now.”