Fire at former Cork convent may have been started deliberately

The Garda believe a fire at a former convent in Co Cork may have been started intentionally.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the results of a technical examination of the scene at the former Sisters of Mercy convent in Skibbereen.

Gardai were called to the fire at the property on the Cork Road shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

It was damaged significantly by the blaze and a number of homes in the area were evacuated by emergency services.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardai are aware that a large crowd of people recorded mobile phone footage of the blaze and have asked those people to come forward.

They are also appealing for any motorists who were in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3.15-4.45pm, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media