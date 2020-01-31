Fine Gael deny using Brexit for General Election campaign

Fine Gael have rejected claims that they are politicising Brexit for electoral gain.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin branded his political rivals “pathetic” for organising a media photocall at Dublin Port on the day Britain is due to leave the EU.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, EU Affairs Minister Helen McEntee and MEP Mairead McGuinness met the media at the port at 5am on Friday, to tour the purpose-built Brexit facilities and to see the first ships of the day dock and unload.

Speaking about the press event, Mr Martin called the move “desperate stuff”, and reiterated his party line that Fine Gael have been politicising Brexit in the last weeks of the General Election campaign.

Asked about the criticism, Mr Coveney rejected the allegations and claimed that Fianna Fail did not want to talk about Brexit at all.

“First of all, I don’t know why Micheal Martin doesn’t want to talk about Brexit and his Brexit spokesperson (Lisa Chambers) doesn’t want to speak about Brexit,” he said.

“Brexit is going to dominate Irish politics for at least the next 12-18 months. I know the public are fed up talking about Brexit, but we don’t have the luxury of not talking about Brexit, and preparing for it, because it could have such an impact on the Irish economy.

“All of the plans, all the manifestos debated and discussed in this election campaign, much of that is just aspirational if we don’t maintain and protect a strong economy through the challenges of Brexit, and that’s why it is important to talk about it.

“If we don’t get it right, there will be consequences for many families and businesses, and that is why Fine Gael continue to talk honestly about the challenges of Brexit, and if Micheal Martin doesn’t want to engage in that discussion, that’s his choice.”

They’re here. The first lorries arrive at Dublin Port from the 5:30am ferry on Brexit Day. pic.twitter.com/qE1MjrfY2N January 31, 2020

Fine Gael’s director of elections, Mr Donohoe, said: “What we have is a political team who have been responsible for guiding Ireland through the consequences of decisions that have been made elsewhere.

“Brexit is going to dominate the politics and economics of Europe; the question we are asking the Irish public is ‘Who is the team who has experience to guide Ireland through it?'”

Mr Martin’s attack on the photo-opportunity comes just days after he criticised Fine Gael’s Phil Hogan, now the EU’s chief trade negotiator, over comments he made about the perils of Brexit and the chance of a no-deal.

Mr Martin said he felt Mr Hogan should stay out of domestic Irish politics for the next week.

“That to me was a coded partisan intervention,” he said.

PA Media