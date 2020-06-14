Final programme for government expected to be signed off on Monday

(left to right) Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, arrive at Government Buildings to discuss outstanding issues, as leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party are set to formally agree a draft programme for government between their parties later (Niall Carson/PA)

The final Programme for Government is expected to be signed off on Monday as government formation talks concluded on Sunday night.

The leaders of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party will meet on Monday after failing to sign off on the programme following hours of discussions on Sunday.

Leaving Government Buildings on Sunday night, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he was confident the final Programme for Government document would be fully signed off by then.

Expand Close Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin speaking outside Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin speaking outside Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “A lot of people are working long hours over the last couple of weeks and still tonight.”

“We should be in a position to sign off tomorrow morning. I think the work represents a significant departure in terms of Irish politics and also in terms of the type of society we will have in the future. We have very challenging times ahead of us.”

Fine Gael Minister Paschal Donohoe said he was hopeful the deal could be done.

There is a lot of work going on to be in a position – I hope tomorrow – to bring this to a conclusion.”

“I am satisfied that the issues that are important for my party are contained within the programme for government. We are in a situation where there are thousands of people waking up tomorrow who don’t have a job and we have challenges in relation to how we deal with housing and health.”

There are still some outstanding issues between the parties that need to be resolved.

Fianna Fail has insisted that the pension age should not be increased to 67 until next year while Fine Gael has said taxes should not be increased for workers as the country faces a deep recession.

Expand Close Paschal Donohoe (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paschal Donohoe (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Donohoe said income tax is a key issue for Fine Gael.

“It is one of a number of issues we were working on this evening and it is really important to my own party that in terms of issues related to the economy, we have full agreement between the three leaders of the parties.

“Party members will have the opportunity to see the programme for Government and then vote on it.”

He said he is confident a Government can be in place for June but it will be dependent on party members ratifying it.

He said: “I believe it’s very possible that tomorrow we will have a programme for government, that is capable of leading our country to the great challenges that we now face.

“It will also get the balance right between what we heard on February 8 (when the general election took place) and the reality of where we are here today.”

The programme for government could run to more than 100 pages.

If agreed, it will then have to be put to the membership of each of the three parties for consideration.

If members pass it, a government could be in place for the end of June or early July.

PA Media