Final cost of children’s hospital ‘may not be known for years’

The final cost of the project is expected to be over two billion euro (Brian Lawless/PA)

It could be years before the full cost of the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin is known, the co-leader of the Social Democrats has said.

Roisin Shortall said there seemed to be a “perennial problem” in Ireland with delivering major infrastructure projects.

But a government minister said the priority was now ensuring the new facility opened in 2024.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats Roisin Shortall said Ireland seemed to have a perennial problem delivering major public infrastructure projects (Niall Carson/PA)

Co-leader of the Social Democrats Roisin Shortall said Ireland seemed to have a perennial problem delivering major public infrastructure projects (Niall Carson/PA)

Construction on the new children’s hospital began in July 2016 and the project has run into significant delays and financial overruns.

The final cost of the project is expected to be over two billion euro.

The three existing children’s hospitals at Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght will move to the new site at the St James’s University Hospital campus Dublin which is almost 80% complete.

The facility is due to be substantially complete by March 2024.

There are some 900 outstanding claims from the developers of the hospital, at a cost of around 500 million euro.

Ms Shortall told RTE’s The Week In Politics programme: “We seem to have a perennial problem in this country in terms of being incapable of major public infrastructure projects.

The facility is due to be substantially complete by March 2024 (Brian Lawless/PA)

The facility is due to be substantially complete by March 2024 (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The price was estimated at 1.4 billion euro in 2018, that price hasn’t been revised since then, there is absolutely no transparency or clarity about what the final price is likely to be.

“There are over 900 claims against the State in relation to the cost of this.

“It may be years after the hospital is open before we find out what the final cost is.

“We need to control prices in relation to projects like this.”

Damien English, Minister of State for Business, said he was delighted that progress was being made on construction of the hospital

“The priority is that it is now close to being open and should be open in 2024 all going well,” he said.

Minister of State for Business Damien English said it was key to put in place procedures to protect the taxpayer (Damien Storan/PA)

Minister of State for Business Damien English said it was key to put in place procedures to protect the taxpayer (Damien Storan/PA)

“In relation to the cost, any large construction project there is going to be overruns, there is going to be extra costs, that is normal. It’s a 10-year project.

“What is key here though is that we put in place a process and procedures to protect the taxpayer, that no-one can take advantage when it comes to the cost.”

But Sinn Fein TC, Padraig Mac Lochlainn responded: “The contract that was put in place by the Government leaves little room for manoeuvre.

“It has been a shambles of a project. A mismanaged project from the outset.

“It is still not clear what the final cost will be.

“Lessons do need to be learnt. We are locked into it now, we need this vital project to be completed as soon as possible but lessons need to be learnt from this mess.”