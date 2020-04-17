Fianna Fail TD criticises report claiming TDs sought allowance to work from home

A Fianna Fail TD has hit out at a report which claimed TDs sought an allowance to work from home.

A report earlier this week claimed a small number of TDs were looking for expenses while working at home during the Covid-19 emergency.

The Oireachtas has confirmed no TD has sought a special allowance for working from home.

In a statement, an Oireachtas spokeswoman said such an allowance is not being considered.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless told the PA news agency: “TDs already have IT equipment and most have constituency offices near home. It was also odd that only one political party was quoted or apparently asked for comment.

“That same party gave the piece significant airtime on social media and I would be suspicious as to the origins of the story. There is an obligation on news outlets also to verify information rather than running with hearsay.

“I think at this sensitive time it’s more important than ever that we have factual, accurate reporting.”

“The majority of politicians I know, from all sides of the house, are genuine and committed and all stories like this do is diminish trust and weaken democracy. That suits certain agendas, as we have seen globally, however.”

Contrary to some media reports, TDs did not seek a Working from Home Allowance. I did not believe that any would. The overwhelming majority of politicians in all parties and none are genuine and certainly not in politics for financial gain. pic.twitter.com/sr7i5GEKcj — Malcolm Byrne (@malcolmbyrne) April 17, 2020

Fianna Fail TD Malcolm Byrne tweeted: “Contrary to some media reports, TDs did not seek a Working from Home Allowance. I did not believe that any would. The overwhelming majority of politicians in all parties and none are genuine and certainly not in politics for financial gain.”

TDs throughout the country are working at home due to the Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

